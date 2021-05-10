Smart Topaz - logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo designed for Smart Topaz company, Its mission is to provide their customers with the knowledge and resources necessary to manage technology in their organisation.
Topaz, as a mineral, is a symbol of quality and durability. It is also present in Poland and Smart Topaz is a Polish-owned company.
-----
Liking our real life and business approach to design. Visit our profiles. Behance | Facebook