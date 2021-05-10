Dawid Noculak
Smart Topaz - logo

Smart Topaz - logo logodesign software it diamond topaz technology elegant logo
Logo designed for Smart Topaz company, Its mission is to provide their customers with the knowledge and resources necessary to manage technology in their organisation.

Topaz, as a mineral, is a symbol of quality and durability. It is also present in Poland and Smart Topaz is a Polish-owned company.

Posted on May 10, 2021
