Cadana: Furniture AR Filter

This idea came to me when I realized how diffcicult it is to scale and test out furniture. I initially used an image tracker on the floor to determine the distance between the user and the desired place to use the furniture. Furnitures were modeled and textured in Blender. Filter programming and logic was done in Spark AR.