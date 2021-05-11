Nichole Kazarinoff

100 Voltorb

100 Voltorb kanto patch pokémon collection series pokédex illustration icon badge mascot
Pokémon Number 100 !

Alright, 2/3 of the way there now! I started this project in 2017 but as happens some times, I just fell out of the habit of working on these just over the 1/3 mark and didn't pick it up again until this year. Hopefully I can keep up my momentum and finish this project up in the next couple of months. Thank you to everyone who has been following along!

As always, the colors of the Pokémon were sourced from the original illustrations and the border ring colors represent the Pokémon type.

Posted on May 11, 2021
