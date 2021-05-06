Logo Honey Baby

Trending designs to inspire you
in the city of Banjarmasin
there is a shop that sells a product in the form of baby equipment ranging from clothes, cutlery, and toys and they want a new face in their shop that is a new logo and this is the result of a new logo from Honey Baby by Toko Ayen
We are available for crafting new projects
yogacreative07@gmail.com || Email