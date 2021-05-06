YogaDE

Logo Honey Baby

Logo Honey Baby logos funnylogo babyshop toystore toys simple logo idenity baby branding design logodesign
in the city of Banjarmasin
there is a shop that sells a product in the form of baby equipment ranging from clothes, cutlery, and toys and they want a new face in their shop that is a new logo and this is the result of a new logo from Honey Baby by Toko Ayen

