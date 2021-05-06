Q - Quokka

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys! It's been a long time that I don't post anything, because I'm preparing to go to college. And starting today I will continue the challenge that was stopped before. Btw, I'm very happy that 3 of my logo was included in @logoinspirations ebook Monogram Masters, let's check it out! What do you guys think about this quokka logo? Lemme know your thoughts on the comment below.
Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround