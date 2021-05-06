Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Q - Quokka

Q - Quokka symbol logodesigner identity vector minimal logos design animal bear logo animal logo logo challenge logo designer logo quokka logo quokka
Hi guys! It's been a long time that I don't post anything, because I'm preparing to go to college. And starting today I will continue the challenge that was stopped before. Btw, I'm very happy that 3 of my logo was included in @logoinspirations ebook Monogram Masters, let's check it out! What do you guys think about this quokka logo? Lemme know your thoughts on the comment below.

