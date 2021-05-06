INTY.PRO website redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've decided to bring a new spark into the INTY.PRO project and designed my vision of their website. In my work, I've made an accent on negative space, impressions, and feelings that arise when people see interactive installations.