Marisa Portolese - In the Studio with Notman

Marisa Portolese - In the Studio with Notman publication book
Photobook publication for Marisa Portolese's In the Studio with Notman in collaboration with the McCord Museum.

Can be purchased direct from the artist or McCord Museum.

http://marisaportolese.com

Posted on May 6, 2021
Product Designer. Previously @trello @atlassian @lightspeed
