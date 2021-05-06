Mateus Rodrigues

MASK OF SANITY

MASK OF SANITY
Mastering a sea of ​​emotions is basically what we are doing day by day in our lives. this art expresses in an abstract way all these feelings triggered in this process of reflection and internal struggles.

Posted on May 6, 2021
