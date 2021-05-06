Mystic Foods Branding

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
As part of my logo development routine, I decided to revisit past projects I had while at Unversity.

This is a fictitious brand that produces lab-grown meat. My ideology was that meat can be grown, rather than come from a butchered animal which created the magic element where people in the past may have seen this as magic.

Overall it was a fun hour project, and helps me to design better for clients.

