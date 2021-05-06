Mystic Foods Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of my logo development routine, I decided to revisit past projects I had while at Unversity.
This is a fictitious brand that produces lab-grown meat. My ideology was that meat can be grown, rather than come from a butchered animal which created the magic element where people in the past may have seen this as magic.
Overall it was a fun hour project, and helps me to design better for clients.
---
Let's Chat: @jackbaker.uk