FJORD: Augmented Reality Filter

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This IG filter reacts with the image below located on the piece of paper. The FJORD boat was modeled by hand and texturized with realistic samples. When the boat is tapped, the upper floor raises and one can peer inside the interior of the boat.