FJORD: Augmented Reality Filter

  1. Fjord 2.mp4
  2. Fjord 1 Edited.mp4

This IG filter reacts with the image below located on the piece of paper. The FJORD boat was modeled by hand and texturized with realistic samples. When the boat is tapped, the upper floor raises and one can peer inside the interior of the boat.

Posted on May 6, 2021
