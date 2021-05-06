Rich Lim

C for 36 Days of Type
Oftentimes, in all facets of life—personal or professional, allowing someone to cross the line once gives them the unofficial license to continue to do so. Securing mental health includes appropriately notifying those who have overstepped, promptly.

