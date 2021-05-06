Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Francesco Improta

Citynews Website

Francesco Improta
Francesco Improta
Hire Me
  • Save
Citynews Website typography flat clean webdesign web website
Citynews Website typography flat clean webdesign web website
Citynews Website typography flat clean webdesign web website
Download color palette
  1. Slide 16_9 - 2.jpg
  2. Slide 16_9 - 4.jpg
  3. Slide 16_9 - 5.jpg

In 2018 I redesigned the Citynews Publishing Group website.

In addition to a brand new responsive design, I worked on the Information Architecture reviewing and creating new content.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Francesco Improta
Francesco Improta
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Francesco Improta

View profile
    • Like