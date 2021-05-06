Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Sulaiman

CrossPatch new landing

Ahmed Sulaiman
Ahmed Sulaiman
  • Save
CrossPatch new landing uiux hero figma website illustrations landing
Download color palette

Finally, I've got some time to re-think the CrossPatch landing page.

After several conversations, it became clear that the way the app works isn't that intuitive. The problem statement clicks well – keeping the team informed about product changes sounds straightforward.

But the concept of automatically collecting product updates into the unified feed from services like Github and Jira is more complicated.

This new version of a landing page should address most of those concerns.

See it live: https://crosspatch.io

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Ahmed Sulaiman
Ahmed Sulaiman

More by Ahmed Sulaiman

View profile
    • Like