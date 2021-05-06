CrossPatch new landing

Trending designs to inspire you
Finally, I've got some time to re-think the CrossPatch landing page.
After several conversations, it became clear that the way the app works isn't that intuitive. The problem statement clicks well – keeping the team informed about product changes sounds straightforward.
But the concept of automatically collecting product updates into the unified feed from services like Github and Jira is more complicated.
This new version of a landing page should address most of those concerns.
See it live: https://crosspatch.io