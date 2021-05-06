Art Gallery - Web Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
👋 Hey, Dribblers!!
I've been working on adding more emotion into my designs while continuing my newfound passion for modernism and minimalism. So, here's a concept for an art gallery, circa 1999.
♠️ Hope you all enjoy!! Thank you for supporting - I truly appreciate it!!