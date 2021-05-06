Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Danao illustration I

Danao illustration I branding vector illustration
Hi everyone! ✋
Meet my first shot with illustrations for brand Danao — refreshing drink with vibrant taste of juice and milk 🍍
Black and white graphics is inspired by travel sketchbook. Bright splashes of fruits communicate the feel of adventure and new experiences young and active people are hungry for.
Full project on Behance

Posted on May 6, 2021
