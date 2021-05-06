Logo for project "Kolovorot"

Hi dribbbles 🙌

The inspirational project for craft theater Art baggage.

I was asked to make a logo for their new idea: the craft performance about Carpathian mountains.

I needed to combine the Ukrainian folk spirit and use the ethnic writing of the word "Kolovorot", which translates as "Whirlpool".

It was logical to use circle for the logo.

I enjoyed working with this project, because the circle is my favorite shape 😃

Working with the old Ukrainian handwriting was also inspiring.

For additional text I used free NAMU font created by Ukrainian famous font designer with national outline, which very fit for my project (I am really grateful).

------------------------------------------------------

