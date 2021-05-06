Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Chernyaeva

Logo for project "Kolovorot"

Olga Chernyaeva
Olga Chernyaeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo for project "Kolovorot" pin design notebook cover shopper tshirt tshirt design mountains circle logo typography idea vector branding design brand identity branding design logo
Logo for project "Kolovorot" pin design notebook cover shopper tshirt tshirt design mountains circle logo typography idea vector branding design brand identity branding design logo
Logo for project "Kolovorot" pin design notebook cover shopper tshirt tshirt design mountains circle logo typography idea vector branding design brand identity branding design logo
Logo for project "Kolovorot" pin design notebook cover shopper tshirt tshirt design mountains circle logo typography idea vector branding design brand identity branding design logo
Logo for project "Kolovorot" pin design notebook cover shopper tshirt tshirt design mountains circle logo typography idea vector branding design brand identity branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. logo_and_back.jpg
  2. t-short.jpg
  3. shopper_pinjpg.jpg
  4. notebook.jpg
  5. floor.jpg

Hi dribbbles 🙌
The inspirational project for craft theater Art baggage.
I was asked to make a logo for their new idea: the craft performance about Carpathian mountains.
I needed to combine the Ukrainian folk spirit and use the ethnic writing of the word "Kolovorot", which translates as "Whirlpool".
It was logical to use circle for the logo.
I enjoyed working with this project, because the circle is my favorite shape 😃
Working with the old Ukrainian handwriting was also inspiring.
For additional text I used free NAMU font created by Ukrainian famous font designer with national outline, which very fit for my project (I am really grateful).
------------------------------------------------------
Thanks for your supporting words and likes 😉

Olga Chernyaeva
Olga Chernyaeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Olga Chernyaeva

View profile
    • Like