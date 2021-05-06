Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
CLAW

Fashion Ecommerce Website Landing Page

CLAW
Hi There,
This is a website concept for a Fashion brand.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

👉 Design Process
Understand (User+Brand) >> Research (Stack Holder + User Interview) >> Userflow >> Sketch >> Wireframe >> Visual Design >> Prototype >> Animation & Final Rendering

👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristics project? Connect with us :
interact.claw@gmail.com / saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

