Fashion Ecommerce Website Landing Page

Hi There,

This is a website concept for a Fashion brand.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

👉 Design Process

Understand (User+Brand) >> Research (Stack Holder + User Interview) >> Userflow >> Sketch >> Wireframe >> Visual Design >> Prototype >> Animation & Final Rendering

👉 Tools

Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro



👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristics project? Connect with us :

interact.claw@gmail.com / saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

Showcasing the amazing work from the Claw Team💖 Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻