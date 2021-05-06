Bots & People Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy to debut the illustrations I created for Bots and People in collaboration with Dreamers art director @Darioferrando
We created a hand-drawn style that works for the wave elements plus the fun stickers that combine very well with photos and the client's existing visual assets
Check out botsandpeople.com or behance.net/flymaryfly for more!