Bots & People Illustrations colors branding sticker cute robots design illustrator illustration
Happy to debut the illustrations I created for Bots and People in collaboration with Dreamers art director @Darioferrando

We created a hand-drawn style that works for the wave elements plus the fun stickers that combine very well with photos and the client's existing visual assets

Check out botsandpeople.com or behance.net/flymaryfly for more!

Posted on May 6, 2021
