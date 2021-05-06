Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saud Ali
HIE HQ

Mercedes Car Infotainment UI

Saud Ali
HIE HQ
Saud Ali for HIE HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Mercedes Car Infotainment UI app design car app product design product behance dribbble ui ux infotainment car mercedes graphic design dribbble best shot app uiux uidesign minimal ux design design ux ui
Download color palette

To the world's largest design community,
Today I would like to share the Mercedes Car Infotainment System UI, we tried to keep it clean, minimal, and easy to use without any distractions.

Have a product idea? Write to us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here

See our
Website | Instagram | Behance

HIE HQ
HIE HQ
Hire Us

More by HIE HQ

View profile
    • Like