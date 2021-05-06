Chelsea Wirtz

The Flapper Queens for Fantagraphics Books

The Flapper Queens is a collection of the women comic artists working and drawing in American newspapers during the 1920s, highlighting their unique styles, viewpoints, and pushes for equality in the early feminist movement.

This book was a dream project. I was paid to not only look at comics all day, but 1920's FLAPPER comics. It was so easy to work with and be inspired by the beautiful art within.

The cover of The Flapper Queens features a 20s-era sketch by Ethel Hays. I was overall very happy with how this cover turned out, and I hope I did her work justice. Collected by comic historian Trina Robbins. Edited by Kristy Valenti.

