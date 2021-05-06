plazmonii

Anxiety meter v.2

plazmonii
plazmonii
  • Save
Anxiety meter v.2 web ui web
Download color palette

An app that helps track mental health and gives perspective to how you felt in the last week / month / year, analyze the data, establish associations.

Used https://www.frontendmentor.io/challenges/interactive-pricing-component-t0m8PIyY8 as starting point.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
plazmonii
plazmonii

More by plazmonii

View profile
    • Like