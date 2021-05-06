Energy monitoring system

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🤟 Hello, dribbblers!
Working daily with complicated data could be frustrating. So better to have it calm and neat. Here is how Elixirator team build one of the products for energy monitoring.
🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!
Follow us on Linkedin
📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com
Created with ❤️ at Elixirator