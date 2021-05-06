Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Energy monitoring system

Energy monitoring system vector dribbble screen desktop web ux ui typography minimal design
🤟 Hello, dribbblers!

Working daily with complicated data could be frustrating. So better to have it calm and neat. Here is how Elixirator team build one of the products for energy monitoring.

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator

Posted on May 6, 2021
