Font Generator - Generate unique and inspiring fonts

Fonts is a tool for choosing beautiful fonts. If you do not know what decorative font to write a small word in your design, for example a nickname, then this tool should help with that.

The string must be at least 1 character. And the maximum is limited to one, rather large sentence, which should be enough to evaluate how several words will be combined.

🧶 How to use it?

Just write a few words and you can see what it looks like using a randomly generated font. To generate a new font, use the generate button. It is possible to specify font styles. The list of all fonts is from the open source, Google Fonts. If you find a great font for your design, then you can click the button to go to the font page and download it.

💎 Why is it better than similar ones?

By using this tool you will always focus on ONE font only, which cannot be said for other sites. As a rule, a large number of fonts are immediately displayed on the screen and because of this your attention is scattered and you may miss the font that would be best for you.

