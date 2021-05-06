Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cedarbrook IPA for Rooftop Brew Co

Cedarbrook IPA for Rooftop Brew Co packaging print classic type typogaphy sunset hospitality beverage label can beer seattle brewery hotel illustration design
I teamed up with Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac to create this special label for their in-house IPA, brewed by Rooftop Brew Co. Seriously-- this is maybe the best beer I've ever tasted, it's occasionally on tap at the Rooftop taproom and you must try it!

Books, beer, and coffee.
