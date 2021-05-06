Cedarbrook IPA for Rooftop Brew Co

Trending designs to inspire you
I teamed up with Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac to create this special label for their in-house IPA, brewed by Rooftop Brew Co. Seriously-- this is maybe the best beer I've ever tasted, it's occasionally on tap at the Rooftop taproom and you must try it!
Check out more of my work on Instagram.