Violeta Patolova Paolini

Poster For Mom | Lettering Art

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini
  • Save
Poster For Mom | Lettering Art lettering challenge illustration art print lettering art flower illustration typography lettering illustration design botanical art
Download color palette

Flowers, flowers, flowers, and love for mom.
Lettering poster design for mother's day.
The printable product you can find here >>>
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1006903491/printable-poster-for-mom-inspirational?ref=shop_home_active_6

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini

More by Violeta Patolova Paolini

View profile
    • Like