Door to Door Delivery Service Website UI Design

Hi Dribbble Family!
GZAB EXPRESS DELIVERY SERVICES is an emerging UAE based door to door delivery service provider. We are a team of committed individuals to using advanced IT systems to improve customer efficiency and quality.
Client Requirement is website responsive design. They needed using for red and green colour.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Thanks for watching.
----------------------------------
For work inquiries
siddhighagare@gmail.com
----------------------------------
Here is our Behance link
behance.net/shraddha1390