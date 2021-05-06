Omar Faruk

Book Store

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
  • Save
Book Store ecommerce bookstore website website design web page web design web ui website
Download color palette

Hi Dear!
I've presented a Book store ecommerce website. I always try to create something different, unique, and clean. For example this landing page. Hope you like and enjoy it.

Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.
Say "Hi" at uxfaruk@gmail.com

Have a great day!

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like