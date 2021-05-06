Paris: It's a Showstopper!

Trending designs to inspire you
A travel poster for Paris, France created in a pop art colourful and vibrant style. Based on the HITMAN series of computer games, a hidden assassination is taking place! See the full work on my instagram:
www.instagram.com/lauragreenan
www.lauragreenan.com