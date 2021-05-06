Ocean - Dating App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We designed a logo and a brand identity for an upcoming dating app - Ocean. Unlike other dating apps, Ocean's main goal is to get you acquainted so you can delete the app right after.
Logo shows 5 different emotions (5 colors) at the same time and also acts as a Like icon in the app.