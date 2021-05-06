Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CelerArt

Ocean - Dating App

CelerArt
CelerArt
  • Save
Ocean - Dating App ui app icon logo branding vector illustration graphic design ux celerart
Download color palette

We designed a logo and a brand identity for an upcoming dating app - Ocean. Unlike other dating apps, Ocean's main goal is to get you acquainted so you can delete the app right after.

Logo shows 5 different emotions (5 colors) at the same time and also acts as a Like icon in the app.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
CelerArt
CelerArt

More by CelerArt

View profile
    • Like