Sidekick - App Concept

Do you remember the last time you had a really tough workout? Remember that muscle pain and how you craved for a good and relaxing massage?

Now it’s super easy and affordable with a series of products from Sidekick (Website | Instagram) that helps to recover from workouts or to prepare for them.

Just recently we were working on the design for the application to remotely control recovery devices. This app will be on the market soon, and you can check it out. But meanwhile here is a sneak peek into one of our alternative UI concepts. This is my visual experiment, how the app might look in different modes - dark and light.

Write a line how do you like it.

I’ll also post a case study on Cieden website shortly so stay tuned!

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Drop us a line at hello@cieden.com