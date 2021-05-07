Sidekick - App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Do you remember the last time you had a really tough workout? Remember that muscle pain and how you craved for a good and relaxing massage?
Now it’s super easy and affordable with a series of products from Sidekick (Website | Instagram) that helps to recover from workouts or to prepare for them.
Just recently we were working on the design for the application to remotely control recovery devices. This app will be on the market soon, and you can check it out. But meanwhile here is a sneak peek into one of our alternative UI concepts. This is my visual experiment, how the app might look in different modes - dark and light.
Write a line how do you like it.
I’ll also post a case study on Cieden website shortly so stay tuned!
Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin
Drop us a line at hello@cieden.com