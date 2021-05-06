Chelsea Wirtz

Cedarbrook IPA for Rooftop Brew Co

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Hire Me
  • Save
Cedarbrook IPA for Rooftop Brew Co graphic print can conservation seattle procreate art hotel illustrations brewery heron pnw sunset illustration design label beer
Download color palette

Cedarbrook Lodge's (incredibly delicious) restaurant looks out over the hotel's carefully maintained grounds, including a pond that is frequented by herons and other wildlife.

Check out more of my work on Instagram.

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Books, beer, and coffee.
Hire Me

More by Chelsea Wirtz

View profile
    • Like