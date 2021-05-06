Cedarbrook IPA for Rooftop Brew Co

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cedarbrook Lodge's (incredibly delicious) restaurant looks out over the hotel's carefully maintained grounds, including a pond that is frequented by herons and other wildlife.
Check out more of my work on Instagram.