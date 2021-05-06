Cake of Website UI

Hi Dribbble Family!

House of Cakes is a commercial brand of a confectionery bakery. Here at House of Cakes we are proud to be one of the industry’s premier confectionery full service bakeries.

We have cake shop, they passionate about creating fresh cakes website design of user interface.

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Thanks for watching.

----------------------------------

For work inquiries

siddhighagare@gmail.com

----------------------------------

Here is our Behance link

https://behance.net/shraddha1390