Color Generator - Generate random colors and gradients

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With this tool you can generate beautiful colors.
Generation of many different gradients is also available. To generate a new color or gradient, just click on the generate button. All information about the current color or gradient is displayed below the color card.
If you accidentally generated a new color, but the previous color seemed to you more successful, then you can press the back button and thus navigate through the previously generated colors.
Link: Colors