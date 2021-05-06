Rimma Sinyakova

Magic Box Illustration

Magic Box Illustration abstract art abstract illustrator hand drawn design comics minimal illustration art characterdesign illustration
One of the set illustrations for a big project with my talented friend @Anastasia_Dyuk
The BOX is a platform that offers unlimited graphic designs. It is a platform that provides you with as many design concepts and revisions as you need for a flat monthly fee.

