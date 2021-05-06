Disney Theme Brand Identity Design

Shown here are 2 Disney theme brand identities we created awhile back.

1. DISNEY'S IT'S A MAGICAL WORLD

Brand Identity Design, Product Name Creation

A brand identity we created for our Hyperdesk Windows desktop theme - the official Disney's It's a Magical World. As an official licensee (and long time vendor) of The Walt Disney Company, we brought the same dynamics to the style of the logo as we delivered to the desktop themes. The results are a logo that exemplifies the Disney brand - fun, bold and definitely magical.

2. DISNEY DESKTOP

Brand Identity Design, Product Name Creation

An original concept name and logo we created for the official Disney Hyperdesk Windows themes. Harnessing the Disney magic we've all grown up with, the Disney Desktop would have delighted users of all ages with its playful, generously large letters, fairy dust and Tinker Bell. It was rejected by Disney for use of the name as a central part of the product title and the Tinker Bell character. The follow-up product name would end up being called: Disney's It's a Magical World that you see above.

