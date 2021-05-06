Michael Taylor

Dallas Toros Rebrand

Dallas Toros Rebrand dallas texas toro bull logo branding illustration baseball
This series is an idea to start in 1965, and have rolling rebrands for each team to fit into the era.
A logo for a team in my fictional sim baseball league based in Dallas for the early 1990s.

Posted on May 6, 2021
