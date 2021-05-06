Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roman Klčo

Spiral Stairs Tutorial

Spiral Stairs Tutorial
Let's use array and screw modifiers to quickly create an abstract spiral staircase scene in Blander 2.92
https://youtu.be/IehBvEIwE0c

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
