E-commerce shopping app UI

With the boom in the e-commerce business, one major issue that every consumer face is, to find their perfect size. either the size would be way too large or way too small.
So with keeping this thing in mind, here is a mobile shopping app UI to minimize the hassle for users to find their perfect fit.

