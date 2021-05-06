Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Craft

Logo Presentation

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Presentation construction company tech construction brand identity logo design identity typography logo type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
Download color palette

I thought I'd showcase some of my actual presentations for once on how I present my logo concepts to clients. I typically start with a rationale represented by some quick icons (middle slide), and visually show how each of these attributes relate to the logo. Then I go into scalability tests, how it looks on different backgrounds, color schemes, and typography depending on what they're working on me with.

How do you like to present logos?

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
I work with brands to create inspiring logo design systems.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Craft

View profile
    • Like