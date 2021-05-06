Logo Presentation

Trending designs to inspire you
I thought I'd showcase some of my actual presentations for once on how I present my logo concepts to clients. I typically start with a rationale represented by some quick icons (middle slide), and visually show how each of these attributes relate to the logo. Then I go into scalability tests, how it looks on different backgrounds, color schemes, and typography depending on what they're working on me with.
How do you like to present logos?