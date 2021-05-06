Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Grande Odalisque for Fantagraphics Books

The Grande Odalisque is a hyper sexy, action-packed heist thriller, focusing on a trio of independent women who are planning to steal "Le Grande Odalisque" from the Louvre in Paris. There is so much to love about this book, and the French team of Vives, Ruppert & Mulot render it in an effortlessly energetic way. Published in January 2021 by Fantagraphics Books, edited by Eric Reynolds.

