Checkout Credit Card Page

Daily UI Prompt: "Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc."

MY PROCESS:

I wanted to show the process of what it looks like to find a product, click on the cart page, and then enter the checkout page. To get an idea of how these pages look, I looked for inspiration on dribbble, and then more importantly shifted my focus on researching existing websites with shops. I looked up well-known companies such as Walmart, Nike, and H&M to examine similarities in their product layouts and shopping cart pages. When I clicked on a product on all of these company's pages, I noticed that they all included multiple images of the product and showed a price, a "favorite" button, a section to fill in the quantity, and a "add to bag/cart" button. A few of the pages also showed stars for reviews, promo code sections, and product descriptions as well, but not all of these companies/product pages included this.

My product of choice for this project was makeup, so I looked for images on Unsplash** (credit listed below) that showed multiple perspectives of the same product. I then narrowed down the design search to makeup companies to see if there would be any distinct design characteristics on these pages that wouldn't be on other companies' pages.

I focused on researching well-known makeup companies such as MAC Cosmetics, Sephora, NYX, and Anthropologie. I noticed that their product pages showed the same items on the non-makeup product pages. If I were to have chosen a shade of lipstick instead of eyeshadow though, I would have included a section to change the color of the product, because I noticed that product pages often show the variety of colors of their makeup.

CART PAGE RESEARCH

When I chose to click on the "cart" pages on these sites to see the items in the cart, I noticed on all of these sites that the photo of the product was shown, but much smaller than on its main page. The cart page also included a section that includes the quantity, the price, an order summary that includes sales tax and shipping costs, and then two buttons: one that says something along the lines of "checkout" and one that opens up PayPal.

CHECKOUT PAGE RESEARCH

Ironically, I struggled with easily opening up an actual credit card checkout page. This is because many of these companies want you to have an account in order to proceed to checkout. Thankfully I was able to proceed to checkout on sites that had a "continue as guest" option. There, I noticed that there were several sections that needed to be filled out, such as address information. For my design I skipped that section and only focused on designing the credit card information section.

While looking at credit card sections on different sites, I learned that I needed to include several payment options at the top: one for credit cards (with a tiny image of credit cards), one for PayPal, and one for gift cards (optional). I took note of all of the sections that users need to input, such as card number and expiration date. On the checkout pages I also noticed that the order summary was included again, and that there was a "Place Order" button beneath that information.

I incorporated these items into my designs! Please feel free to provide any constructive feedback. :)

**makeup images by Laura Chouette on Unsplash:

https://unsplash.com/@laurachouette