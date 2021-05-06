BUCH BERLIN 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
The task — to create an information site about the annual exhibition of books in Berlin. I desided to use a large typography, modular grids, neutral colours and accent element on "Berlin" with an orange oval.
All work can be viewed on the Behance: https://www.behance.net/kochdesign/projects