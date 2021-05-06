Chelsea Wirtz

The Grande Odalisque for Fantagraphics

The Grande Odalisque for Fantagraphics paris novel comic graphic procreate title logo feminine french design jacket cover typogaphy type calligraphy script lettering
Custom title lettering for The Grande Odalisque by Vives/Ruppert + Mulot, published January 2021 by Fantagrapchis. Edited by Eric Reynolds.

Books, beer, and coffee.
