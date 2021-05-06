P Street-Fashion Magazine

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Conceptual design for a fashion magazine focusing on streetwear and urban fashion culture. P-Magazine presents the latest styles and builds a community around art and fashion. The branding concept is based on a mixture of urban roughness and luxurious classyness. Cheers :)