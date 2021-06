Interactive Landing Page

Full Branding: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120290321/Attrackt-Branding-Web-App

Attrackt is an elite performance network that helps marketing and securing their client ROI.

Tool: Figma, Adobe Illustrator, After Effects, Bodymovin (Lottie)

==================================

Jonathan is a freelance Web, UI/UX Designer, Illustrator and, Animator my mission is to create clean, minimal, animated full fun digital experience.

==================================

Get in touch at: restup@jonathankadima.design

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/khan_kadima/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/samueloktavianus

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/jonathan-kadima