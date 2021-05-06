DailyUI Day 002: Credit card checkout

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 002 of DailyUI. Spent 2 hours in wireframing the element I want and are necessary for a credit card page. Spent 1.5 hours in designing the UI.
Color Palette: Read a few blogs that said blue color is a good color for payment as it builds trust. Hence decided to go with a blue color palette.
Font: Rockwell