NFT Poster Collection 001 - Monroe

NFT POSTER DESIGN - 001⁣

Jeroen van Eerden X Foundation⁣

What not many of you may know, is that my creative journey actually started with poster designs.

This whole NFT hype, got me buzzing to rework some of my older poster creations.

I always loved those pop-art-styled artworks from Andy Warhol.

This poster series will be my tribute to that legend.

Available on Foundation! ⁣

https://foundation.app/jeroenvaneerden/marilyn-monroe-punkart-35171

*Presentation style inspired by @cb625 and poster style effect made possible with the amazing illustrator plugins from Astute Graphics 🔥