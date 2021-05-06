NFT Poster Collection 001 - Monroe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
NFT POSTER DESIGN - 001
Jeroen van Eerden X Foundation
What not many of you may know, is that my creative journey actually started with poster designs.
This whole NFT hype, got me buzzing to rework some of my older poster creations.
I always loved those pop-art-styled artworks from Andy Warhol.
This poster series will be my tribute to that legend.
Available on Foundation!
https://foundation.app/jeroenvaneerden/marilyn-monroe-punkart-35171
*Presentation style inspired by @cb625 and poster style effect made possible with the amazing illustrator plugins from Astute Graphics 🔥