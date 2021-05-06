Purrweb UI

Meditation Music App (Headspace Redesign)

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, do you wanna relax? You probably need to see our new shot — an app where you can find meditation music 🧘🏻‍♀️

What’s on the shot?

The page where you can find albums and the melody itself for relaxation 😌
The page where the selected composition is played and where you can add a melody to your favorites or turn on random tracks 🤩

🌸 The accent color is purple pink and orange gradient, they are pleasing to the eye and good for relaxation 🥕

🔮 Also, purple is a magical and healing color, it lowers temperature, reduces pain and has a beneficial effect.

🎐 This app is a convenient way to search meditation melodies.

P.S. We already have experience in designing wellness app, check out our case 😉

Created by Olga Kopceva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

