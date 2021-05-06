Meditation Music App (Headspace Redesign)

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com
Hey, do you wanna relax? You probably need to see our new shot — an app where you can find meditation music 🧘🏻♀️
What’s on the shot?
The page where you can find albums and the melody itself for relaxation 😌
The page where the selected composition is played and where you can add a melody to your favorites or turn on random tracks 🤩
🌸 The accent color is purple pink and orange gradient, they are pleasing to the eye and good for relaxation 🥕
🔮 Also, purple is a magical and healing color, it lowers temperature, reduces pain and has a beneficial effect.
🎐 This app is a convenient way to search meditation melodies.
Created by Olga Kopceva
