Meditation Music App (Headspace Redesign)

Hey, do you wanna relax? You probably need to see our new shot — an app where you can find meditation music 🧘🏻‍♀️

What’s on the shot?

The page where you can find albums and the melody itself for relaxation 😌

The page where the selected composition is played and where you can add a melody to your favorites or turn on random tracks 🤩

🌸 The accent color is purple pink and orange gradient, they are pleasing to the eye and good for relaxation 🥕

🔮 Also, purple is a magical and healing color, it lowers temperature, reduces pain and has a beneficial effect.

🎐 This app is a convenient way to search meditation melodies.

Created by Olga Kopceva

