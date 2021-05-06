Mojtaba Moayedi

FunRun App UI

FunRun App UI branding app ui uxdesign ui design
FunRun uses the stories and
gamification to convert
runing to a fun process.
No matter if you run on a tredmill
or run in a park, you can be a part
of the story and play the role of the
main character.

Posted on May 6, 2021
