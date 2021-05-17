Daniel Ross

Pin to Convert

Daniel Ross
Daniel Ross
Pin to Convert elegant serif font branding logo typography
Pin to Convert is a Pinterest marketing consultancy helping brands and companies use the social media platform to connect with their audiences. https://www.pintoconvert.com

Semi-custom word font built off Connary Fagen's lovely Quincy font. You can find it here: https://connary.com/quincy.html

Posted on May 17, 2021
